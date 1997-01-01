Constantine spikers flourishing under the radar

CONSTANTINE —

Constantine’s volleyball team has

flown under the radar all season.

The unranked Lady Falcons

prefer it that way, as they enjoy

one of the best seasons in school

history under first-year head

coach Jen Herschbach.

Herschbach, a former prep

volleyball standout at

Constantine, returned to the

varsity helm after previously

coaching the Lady Falcons from

1997 to 2005.

Constantine’s last district title

came in Herschbach’s initial

coaching stunt in 2004.

Herschbach’s current team

looks to make some noise this

week as Constantine (38-11)

hosts a Class C district

tournament.

The Lady Falcons face

Marcellus, a 25-17, 26-28, 19-25,

25-13, 17-15 winner Monday

over Lawton, in today’s first

semifinal match at 6 p.m.

Schoolcraft, which defeated

White Pigeon 3-0 Monday, match

at 7:30 p.m. The district finals are

Thursday at 7 p.m.

Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.