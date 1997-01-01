Constantine spikers flourishing under the radar
CONSTANTINE —
Constantine’s volleyball team has
flown under the radar all season.
The unranked Lady Falcons
prefer it that way, as they enjoy
one of the best seasons in school
history under first-year head
coach Jen Herschbach.
Herschbach, a former prep
volleyball standout at
Constantine, returned to the
varsity helm after previously
coaching the Lady Falcons from
1997 to 2005.
Constantine’s last district title
came in Herschbach’s initial
coaching stunt in 2004.
Herschbach’s current team
looks to make some noise this
week as Constantine (38-11)
hosts a Class C district
tournament.
The Lady Falcons face
Marcellus, a 25-17, 26-28, 19-25,
25-13, 17-15 winner Monday
over Lawton, in today’s first
semifinal match at 6 p.m.
Schoolcraft, which defeated
White Pigeon 3-0 Monday, match
at 7:30 p.m. The district finals are
Thursday at 7 p.m.
