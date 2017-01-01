Constantine softball loaded with talented pitching, hitters

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s varsity softball team has picked right up where Marge Caid’s ballclub left off last spring.

The Lady Falcons are coming off the best season in school history, which saw the team compile a 32-6 overall mark, best ever, and a SAC Valley Championship at a perfect 12-0.

Caid lost her starting catcher and No. 2 pitcher off the squad in Dylan King and Bailey Potter.

Sophomore Brianna Herrick, a transfer student from White Pigeon, steps into take King’s spot behind the plate.

“Brianna is working hard to nail the catcher’s position and has been working with Dylan to improve. She loves softball,” Caid said.

Returning as Constantine’s No. 1 pitcher is junior Mercedes Cole.

