Constantine overpowers Comstock

COMSTOCK — Constantine’s football team had way too many weapons for Comstock as the visiting Falcons flattened the Colts 57-0 Friday in non-league action.

Constantine built a 50-0 halftime lead and added its final points in the fourth quarter.

Freshman tailback Brayden Clark scored for Constantine on runs of 33, 39, and 16 yards and he added two conversion runs as well.

OJ Griffith caught an eight-yard scoring pass from Caden Hetmansperger for another Falcons’ TD.

Hetmansperger also scored on a three-yard QB sneak.

Adding TD runs for the Falcons were Hunter Bacheller (two yards), Isaac Hall (five yards) and Davonte Conley on a 15-yard sprint.

Logan Hofmeister booted five PATs for Constantine, now 2-1.

Constantine outrushed Comstock 352-11 and owned a 401-40 advantage in total yardage.

Hetmansperger completed 2-of-4 passes for 49 yards and one TD.

Clark gained 143 yards rushing on seven carries with three TDs. Hetmansperger ran six times for 82 yards and one TD.

Bo Eckman had 10 tackles for Constantine. Dakota Anthony added seven stops, Nate Scott five and Griffith five. Gage Ensign racked up four tackles for the Falcons.

Wyatt Alwine intercepted a pass for Constantine.