Constantine no-hits White Pigeon

WHITE PIGEON – A trio of Constantine pitchers teamed up to throw a no-hitter at White Pigeon Wednesday as the visiting Falcons handed the hometown Chiefs a 17-2 loss.

Constantine, now 1-0, went to work in its first at-bat by scoring six runs before added four in the third and seven during the fourth and final frame before the game was called on the 15-run rule.

Both of White Pigeon’s runs were scored in the third inning.

Each team finished with minimal errors. Constantine committed one miscue to two for White Pigeon.

Reece Welosek suffered the loss for White Pigeon eight hits, five walks with one strikeout. Yzack Hagen tossed 1 1/3 innings of relief giving up three hits, 10 walks with one strikeout

Kolin Jones got the win for Constantine in relief with one walk and strike strikeouts in one inning of work.

Trevor Tice started for Constantine and tossed the first two frames allowing four walks with four strikeouts. Seth Wright relieved him and walked two and had one strikeout.

Brock Ganus and Nate Scott belted doubles for Constantine.

Wright, Corey King, Logyn Miller and Jones had two hits apiece for the Falcons.

Tice added one hit for Constantine.