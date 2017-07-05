Constantine netters come up short

GALESBURG — Constantine girls’ tennis dropped a 5-2 decision at Galesburg-Augusta Tuesday.

At No. 1 singles, Jessica Garcia of Constantine lost to Kristen Gibson 0-6, 0-6.

At No. 2 singles, Grace McDonald from Constantine earned a 6-2, 6-4 win over Holly Everstein.

At No. 3 singles McKayla Brooks of Constantine lost to Emily Wise 2-6, 4-6.

At No. 4 singles, Sydney Rapp of Constantine defeated Ali Soundersom 6-1, 6-0.

At No. 1 doubles, Haley Hall and Maddisyn Peavey from Constantine lost to Kylie Klonparens and Nat Hosmer 1-6, 0-6.

At No. 2 doubles, Lara Perkins and Ashley Harkless of Constantine fell to Haylee Bowsher and Sammi Nearpass 5-7, 5-7

At No. 3 doubles, Britney Adams and Ann Larsen of Constantine were defeated by Sydney Hoyt and Sam Thomas 1-6, 6-6 (4-7).

Both teams forfeited No. 4 doubles.