Constantine Major All-Stars endure tough weekend in state tourney

ST. CLAIR — It was a tough weekend in the state little league tournament for the Constantine Major All-Star baseball team.

Gary Rodewald’s Falcons dropped their first three games in pool play and were eliminated from the tournament hosted by St. Clair Little League.

Constantine dropped a 12-0 decision to Birmingham decision on Sunday, lost a 12-0 decision Saturday against Union Township, and fell 12-1 to White Lake on Friday.

“Although we did not perform up to expectations, especially offensively, this was a memorable and fun weekend for everyone involved, players, coaches, parents, grandparents and fans alike,” said Constantine manager Gary Rodewald.

“We are proud of our team. We were one of only 16 teams that made their way to the state championship tournament.”

Constantine ran into some unbelievably great defensive teams in all three of its games.

The Falcons managed just four hits in three games and their No. 3, 4, and 5 hitters in the lineup were only able to manufacture one of those hits between them.

Birmingham no-hit Constantine in Sunday’s game.

Dathan Smith was the lone Constantine player to get on base on a Birmingham error.

Kaden Salisbury started on the mound for Constantine and tossed the first two innings. Smith finished the game pitching the other two innings.

Outlaw suffered the loss on the mound in Saturday’s game against Union Township. He pitched five innings allowing 11 hits, five earned-runs, three walks with one strikeout. He gave up two home runs.

Smith and Outlaw each had one hit for Constantine.

Constantine’s manager singled out Cooper Juday for his performance in right field in Saturday’s game.

“Cooper played an absolutely fantastic game in right field by making diving catches and catching every ball at the fence,” said Constantine’s manager.

Constantine only trailed Union Township 3-0 after three innings.

In Friday’s game, Gaven Lewis started on the mound for Constantine and the 3 2/3 innings allowing eight hits, five earned runs, three walks with six strikeouts. Smith tossed one inning allowing four runs with one strikeout.

Smith and Cooper Juday both had one hit for Constantine.

In the state tournament Home Run Derby held on Saturday, Constantine’s Outlaw hit four home runs to advance to the championship four-person round where he finished tied for third.

