Constantine Major All-Stars capture Michigan District 15 title

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine Major All-Star baseball team defeated visiting Vicksburg Sunday to capture a Michigan District 15 championship.

Nick Godfrey, Constantine’s manager, commented on his team’s stellar play.

Constantine played six games in seven days to win the tournament and finished with a record of 5-1 in the double-elimination tournament.

“I couldn’t be any more proud of these boys and to be their coach,” Godfrey said.

Constantine will advance to the state tournament, which begins on Friday, July 19 in Mount Pleasant.

Constantine opened the tournament with consecutive wins over Centreville 5-3 and Edwardsburg 18-7 before losing its next game to Vicksburg 11-7. Constantine rebounded with a 26-12 win over Centreville to earn a rematch on Saturday with Vicksburg.

Constantine beat Vicksburg 4-3 in Saturday’s game and 2-1 on Sunday to capture the title.

In other games during the tournament, Three Rivers lost its opening game to Vicksburg 7-5 and was eliminated following a 26-6 loss to Centreville.

Centreville edged Edwardsburg 14-13 before being eliminated following its loss to Constantine.