Constantine LL team wins District 15 Special Games Tournament

EDWARDSBURG — Constantine Little League won the Edwardsburg Division of the District 15 Special Games Tournament held on Saturday.

Cooper Juday had a homerun, a pair of doubles, and two RBI for Constantine. Bennett Vandenberg added eight hits, including a double, triple and six RBI. Nolan Rodewald added five hits and three RBI. Chase Gray had seven hits and drove in seven runs. Robert Langworthy added four hits and two RBI. Dathan Smith contributed six hits, including a double, and had four RBI. Alex Brossman had four hits, one double and two RBI. Josh Outlaw had six hits, including a double and three RBI. Gaven Lewis added five hits, including a double and homerun and six RBI. Isiak Solis had two hits, including a homerun, and three RBI. Cole Walker added five hits.