Constantine LL holds Opening Day ceremony, renames ballpark

CONSTANTINE — Constantine Little League (CLL), celebrated its opening day on Saturday.

Nick Godfrey, in his ninth year of coaching in the league and CLL president, welcomed ballplayers and parents, and announced some major changes at Wells Field Park.

“Thank you for a successful first day. It’s a huge accomplishment. It’s taken a lot of work to get the park in shape and it looks great. We’ve got more volunteers than I can count, including Scott Forrester and his maintenance crew. Thank you sponsors. Sponsor money goes a long way to pay for uniforms, insurance, other necessary items for the field. We’ve got new bats, backstops. It’s no secret that Little League was in great need for a while; it was getting old, but we all pulled together, and have a great facility now.. the playing field, layout, facilities,” Godfrey said.