Constantine Little League team wins districts; state bound

CONSTANTINE — Members of the Constantine Little League 50/70 Intermediate Team won the District 15 state championship last week.

“I have had the privilege of coaching most of them since they were old enough to use the T-ball/pitching machine, and I am really proud of each of these kids,” Head Coach Tony Scott said. “We came close to winning the championship so many times in prior years, and we finally won it this year.

“We were undefeated 13-0 in both District 2 and District 15, and we won our last game against Milwood Little League 17-2 last Thursday, June 13. The opportunity to play at the state level is a privilege that most Little Leaguers don’t get. We are just excited to win it, and go represent our district, and our ‘Falcon Nation.’”

Scott said the team is all set to play in the 50/70 Intermediate Little League State Championship Tournament on July 8-12 at Van Buren Township Park.

