Constantine inducting new Hall of Fame members

CONSTANTINE — Constantine High School will hold its 17 annual Athletic Hall of Fame Induction tonight.

Social time begins from 5-6:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m.

The induction ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria and large group instruction room.

These year’s inductees include Ken Linn (1964), Constantine’s 1964 varsity baseball team, the 1989 boys 3200-meter relay team and the 1993 Constantine varsity girls basketball team.

The inductees were also introduced during halftime at Friday’s home football game against Buchanan.

Linn, a 1964 graduate, earned four varsity letters in football. He was named first-team All-Conference in 1963 as a tailback and selected Co-MVP of the St. Joe Valley League on offense.

Linn also earned four varsity letters in baseball as the Falcons’ lead-off hitter and was named first-team All-Conference in 1963 and 1964.

Linn also earned one varsity letter in basketball and two varsity letters in trck and field in 196-62 competing in the 100-yard dash, 220-yard dash, 880-yard relay and the long jump.

Members of the 1961 Constantine baseball team included John Isaac, Jim Isaac, Don Mercer, Tom Goode, Ken Culp, Galen Carpenter, Andy Kemp, Frank Bartz, Terry Thornton, Ed Cole, Ken DuFour, Linn, Jim Rifenburg, Terry Schrock, Tim Maxwell, Bob Kneple, Bud Spencer, Ben Russell and coach Bud Munson.

The team became the first baseball team to ever go undefeated in the St. Joe Valley. Carpenter led the Falcons in hitting. Maxwell pitched and won every league game. Carpenter and Maxwell were selected team Co-MVPs. Rifenburg was voted most improved player. It was Munson’s first unbeaten baseball team.

Constantine’s 1988 3200-meter relay team was comprised of Mike Russell, Scott Outman, Joe McBride and Eric Hagenbuch.

The relay team was meet champions at the Galesburg-Augusta Relays, Niles Brandywine Relays, South Bend Classic, West Michigan Indoor Classic, Bronson Kiwanis Invite, Constantine Invite, Michigan High School Athletic Association Regional, St. Joe Valley League Meet and MHSAA state champions.