Constantine hangs tough in district finals loss; Cats fall in semifinals

THREE RIVERS – To say that Constantine’s wrestling team has faced its share of adversity this season would be a huge understatement.

Starting off the season with 22 freshman and sophomores on an inexperienced team posed a big enough challenge for the Falcons.

Then Constantine battled the absence of key starters at different points throughout this season. But the Falcons have stayed the course.

Constantine showed toughness, grit and heart beyond its years before dropping a 47-34 decision to Dowagiac in the Division 3 team district championship match at Three Rivers Wednesday.

‘We’re young with no seniors and only one junior on the team. This group worked their tails off to get where they’re at tonight and make a run at Dowagiac like they did says something. We came along way when you look at where we were at in early December and throughout January,” said Constantine head coach Dale Davidhizar.

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.

