NILES — Constantine’s football team knocked off previously unbeaten and No. 2-ranked Niles Brandywine 58-8 Friday night.

The win by Shawn Griffith’s Falcons, now 8-2, places Constantine in Friday’s 7 p.m. Division 6, Region 3, District 1 finals at No. 7-ranked Hillsdale (10-0).

Constantine’s Wing-T caused mass confusion for Niles Brandywine’s defense.

The Falcons pounded the Bobcats, who finish 9-1, with its deceptive Wing-T offense that produced 431 yards on the ground.

Constantine’s defense was equally impressive, holding Brandywine to a negative 22 yards rushing.

The Falcons held a 447-149 edge in total yards.

Junior fullback Ty Dumm carried the ball 12 times for 221 yards and touchdown runs of 33 and 24 yards for Constantine.

Freshman Brayden Clark added eight attempts for 99 yards and TD dashes of 11 and 38 yards for the Falcons.

Hunter Bacheller, filling in for Caden Hetmansperger at quarterback, added eight carries for 75 yards and TD runs of nine and eight yards for Constantine.

Trey Salisbury caught a 16-yard scoring pass from Bacheller for another Constantine score and Gage Ensign added a one-yard strike for the Falcons.

Place kicker Logan Hofmeister added two PATs for the Falcons. O.J. Griffith ran in a two-point conversion reception and Clark ran in a pair of conversions.

Niles Brandywine’s signal caller Gabe Gouin completed a 20-yard scoring toss to and conversion pass Jayden Briggs for Brandywine’s lone points.

Gouin completed 15-of-26 passing attempts for 171 yards and one TD for the Bobcats.

Boe Eckman had 10 tackles for Constantine’s defense along with three quarterback sacks. Nate Scott and Solomon Walker added six tackles each for the Falcons.