Constantine’s golf team participated in Thursday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship Meet at Hawkshead Golf Club in South Haven.

Mark Bradford’s Falcons finished fifth out of 11 schools after shooting a score of 378 in the 18-hole tournament.

Constantine had two golfers finish in the top five. Caleb Wisel shot an 81 and finished third for the Falcons while Brendon Patmelniaks carded an 83 for fifth place.