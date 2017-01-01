CONSTANTINE GIRLS' TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s Cassie McNamara made a big splash her freshman season on the high school girls’ track and field scene.

McNamara, now a sophomore, broke Constantine’s school record in the 300-meter hurdles last spring, with a time of 47.0. She qualified for the Division 3 state meet in that same event, along with the 100-meter dash.

“My goals this season are to increase my times, get into better shape and further my experience,” McNamara said.

“A lot more girls are out there this year. I want to help our relay teams improve our times, and I’m excited about improving my time in the 100 as well.”

McNamara has tried to eat healthier in preparation for this season. She also decided to try the long jump.

“I feel the long jump helps get me stretched out for my other events,” McNamara said.

She will also compete in the 400 and 800 relays.

McNamara’s personal best for the 100 is 12.9, and 27.0 is her personal best in the 200.

Chad Thelen, who enters his 14th season as Constantine’s girls’ coach, expects McNamara to continue to score major points for the Lady Falcons.

“In practice you can see that Cassie is an incredibly hard worker, a nice kid and really versatile. She can compete in the sprints; long jump, hurdles and we can run her in the relays. She just has a great attitude, talent and does what we ask of her,” Thelen said. “Cassie has that rare combination of talent and determination.”

Constantine finished 2-4 in SAC Valley Dual Meets last season, seven in its divisional meet and 13th in the SAC League Meet.

Please see Saturday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.

