Constantine Girls on The Run donate $340 to ARF

CONSTANTINE — “Girls on the Run,” a group of 30 girls at Riverside Elementary School donated $340 to the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) on Friday.

The girls raised the money at a big bake sale, coinciding with a softball game, held at the school a week earlier. A 30 lb. bag of Kit & Kaboodle cat food, and 50 lb. bag of ‘Ol Roy dog food were also donated.

Loralee Knepper, president of ARF and a dog, “Luci” who Knepper called the “spokes dog of the day” accepted the donations.

Knepper thanked the girls, and said the donations will go toward ARF’s spay/neuter program.

The Girls on the Run site leader Alyssa Henneman, a teacher at Riverside, said the girls are in grades 3-6 and studied ten lessons in 20 weeks. They met for an hour-and-a-half after school, once a week.

“Tonight we’re participating in a 5k run at Decatur High School with other Girls on the Run groups, combining St. Joseph, Cass, and Van Buren counties,” Henneman said.

Devon Harper, Casey Schnepp, Sarah Muncey, Jodie Walker, Lori Norton, Katie Henderson and Emma Hunt are coaches for Girls on the Run. Two of them are marathon-style runners,”

