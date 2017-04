Constantine girls’ tennis team drops matches to Hackett, Schoolcraft

KALAMAZOO — Constantine’s varsity girls’ tennis team dropped a 8-0 decision to Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep Thursday.

At No. 1 singles, Jessica Garcia from Constantine fell to Natalie Moyer 0-6, 0-6.

At No. 2 singles, Gracie McDonald of Constantine dropped a 0-6, 0-6 decision to Maggie Ketels.

At No. 3 singles, Mckayla Brookes of Constantine lost to Claire Marshall 1-6, 0-6.

At No. 4 singles, Constantine’s Sydney Rapp dropped a 0-6, 0-6 decision to Maggie Wilson.

Please see Friday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.