Constantine freshman wins state wrestling title

CONSTANTINE —

Bo Geibe is still young, but the freshman wrestler from Constantine is already a state champion.

Geibe captured a state title at 189 pounds on Sunday in the inaugural Michigan Wrestling Association’s girls state wrestling finals held at Adrian College’s Merillat Sport and Fitness Center.

Geibe, who has been wrestling for five years, defeated a wrestler from South Lyon High School 11-9 in the championship match.

South Lyon is a Division 1 school in terms of enrollment. Constantine is a Division 3 school.

Geibe wrestled a total of three matches on Sunday and won all of those bouts by decision.

“I almost pinned my first two opponents, but only ended up with backpoints off of nearfalls,” Geibe said.

Geib said winning a state championship was an amazing feeling.