Constantine Firecracker 4K Fun Run/Walk a healthy, family event

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s annual Firecracker 4K Fun Run/Walk kicked off Constantine’s Fourth of July Celebration on Thursday.

The event was sponsored by the Constantine Community Fitness Center. A $5 donation was collected from adults, and a $1 donation was collected from kids 18 and under. All proceeds went to fund the fireworks held at dusk.

Former Constantine athletic director Mike Messner said the Fitness Center wished to sponsor healthy events that benefit the community, and the race was “not professionally timed, just a fun friend/family time kind of event.”

“We need these sort of things. It’s something for our kids to remember. The idea is to get people going and it’s something different in the morning,” Messner said.

The course was advertised as “stroller friendly.”

The youngest participant in the Fun Run/Walk was six-week old Annalee Alger, who was in a stroller along with her two-year-old brother Harrison. The children were pushed by their mother, Rachel Alger. Rachel’s husband Jodi said he is a die-hard runner.

“I’m out every other day. I run three to six miles before work. Harrison’s going to be a runner too,” he said.