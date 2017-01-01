Constantine faces critical stretch in hunt for playoff berth

Scott Hassinger

Sports Editor

WATERVLIET — For all intents and purposes, the playoffs begin tonight for Constantine’s football team.

Shawn Griffith and his Falcons understand there are three regular-season games remaining until the postseason qualifiers are announced on the Fox Sports Detroit Selection Sunday show on October 30.

But the Falcons also recall how brutal the tail end of the SAC-Lakeshore Division schedule has been for the Falcons the last couple years.

Constantine’s 2017 team began the season 3-1 before losing all five of its divisional games and missed qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in 18 years.

Constantine finished 6-3 in 2018 and returned to the postseason, but the Falcons lost its final three divisional contests before bowing out in pre-districts to Schoolcraft.

Two of Constantine’s final three games left on its schedule are against Kalamazoo United and Delton-Kellogg. The Falcons have lost three out of its last four meetings with Delton-Kellogg and the last three against Kalamazoo United.

The next three weeks are critical for Constantine’s playoff hopes. Griffith’s Falcons are currently 4-2 overall, including a 1-1 mark to start the SAC-Lakeshore portion of its schedule.

Constantine’s two losses this season both occurred at home to Schoolcraft (27-24) and Berrien Springs (26-21) in week two.

Griffith is looking to the Falcons’ experienced offensive and defensive line to help his team get the job done against Watervliet, Kalamazoo United and Delton-Kellogg.

The Falcons offensive line includes the likes of seniors Austin Loose, Logyn Miller, Matthew Hutton and Cory King, along with junior Chuck Taylor.

The Falcons have the firepower it needs out of the backfield with senior tailback Hunter Bacheller and freshman halfback Brayden Clark, along with junior fullback Ty Dumm and sophomore quarterback Caden Hetmansperger.

Constantine proved that against Schoolcraft, especially on defense with a goal-line stand with a minute remaining that gave the Falcons a chance to win the ballgame before the Eagles were able to bat down a Hail Mary pass as time expired.