Constantine expects to challenge for SAC Valley Division boys’ track title

CONSTANTINE — Even with just four seniors on its roster, Constantine’s boys’ track and field team figures to be in the hunt for a Southwestern Athletic Conference Valley Division title come mid May.

“Our number goal every year is to win our conference,” said head Constantine coach Kyle Rimer, who enters his sixth season.

Constantine has a total of 38 athletes out for track, including eight freshmen, 13 sophomores, 12 juniors and four seniors. The Falcons’ youth should bode well for the immediate future.

Constantine has a little ground to make up in its bid to unseat last year’s divisional champion Delton-Kellogg. The Falcons dropped a narrow decision to the Panthers in an early-season showdown between the two teams at Sweetland Stadium last week.

“We have some good experience with some of our returners, but with only four seniors, we are very young,” Rimer said.

“There are lots of opportunities for our young guys to go out and compete. Delton-Kellogg, Kalamazoo Hackett and Schoolcraft have some good returners that are back and look to be towards the top in the SAC Valley.”

Constantine finished 6-1 in SAC Valley dual meets in 2017. The Falcons won the Schoolcraft Invite and the Hartford freshman/sophomore meet, along with runners-up finishes in the Centreville Invite, Constantine Invite and SAC Valley Division Meet. Rimer’s squad. Constantine was second overall in the final division standings, four at the SAC League championships, fifth in the regional meet and 30th at the state meet.

Constantine suffered a few key graduation losses, including Anthony Evilsizor, a state champion in the 800-meter run his junior year, along with Anthony Ruth (throws), Tim Kinney (distance), sprinters Asfat Cheloh and Cody Frye and Jahk Mullendore (sprints, hurdles).

Senior Dawson Kiess, who has enlisted in the United State’s Navy upon graduation, returns as major point contributor in the middle distances.