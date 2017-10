HOMER — Constantine’s volleyball team finished runners-up in Saturday’s Homer Tournament.

In pool play, Constantine lost to Marshall 16-25, 20-25 before earning consecutive wins over Tekonsha 25-7, 25-11, and Dansville 25-18, 25-21.

Constantine defeated Gross Pointe University Liggett 25-12, 25-15 in the quarterfinals before topping Okemos in the semifinals 25-18, 25-23.

