Constantine, Centreville advance to district championship

The Constantine girls’ basketball team earned a spot on tonight’s Division 3 district championship on its own home floor with a 45-30 win Wednesday over Cassopolis.

Constantine will face unbeaten Centreville (21-0) in tonight’s district title game at 6 p.m.

Hannah Outlaw led Constantine, now 3-17, with 18 points, seven rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot.

Freshman Laci Lutz added 16 points for the Lady Falcons, including four three pointers. Leah Dumm added four points and five steals for the winners.

“Leah’s defensive effort was key for us tonight and she gave me her best with what I asked her to do. That kid is a leader,” said Constantine coach Rachel Schlosser.