Constantine buries Brandywine

NILES — Constantine had a four touchdown lead Friday before the Niles Brandywine Bobcats knew what had hit them.

Shawn Griffith’s Falcons used the early momentum to cruise to a 36-point halftime and eventual 58-8 Division 6, Region 3 pre-district playoff win.

Constantine, now 8-2, advances to play at Hillsdale (10-0) next week for the district championship on Friday or Saturday.

“Brandywine is a real talented football team. We saw on film they had some key players. We figured out offense would present them some problems. I don’t think they were used to the kind of speed our kids brought on the defensive side of the football either,” said Constantine head coach Shawn Griffith.

“We were able to bottle up the players defensively we needed to. They weren’t able to find the football very well tonight in the kind of offense we run.”

Constantine needed just seven plays from scrimmage to build a 20-0 advantage.

Freshman tailback Brayden Clark found the end zone from 11 yards out on a run and ran in the two-point conversion.

Ty Dumm crashed over the Bobcats’ goal line on a 33-yard strike followed by a nine-yard quarterback keeper by senior Hunter Bacheller.

Constantine added 24 second-quarter points.

Bacheller busted over from two yards out and Clark added the conversion for a 28-0 Falcons’ advantage.

Dumm, a junior, dashed untouched on a full-back trap from 24 yards out and Bacheller hit Clark with the conversion pass to make it 36-0 with 7:36 left in the half.