Constantine boys' runners third, girls 8th in SAC Championship Meet

HICKORY CORNERS — Constantine boys’ cross country team finished third and the girls were eighth in Tuesday’s SAC Championship Meet held on the grounds of the Jim Gilmore Car Museum.

Saugatuck won the boys’ meet with 28 points. Delton-Kellogg (80) finished second followed by Constantine (85), Gobles (136), Watervliet (155), Schoolcraft (178), Kalamazoo Christian (184), Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (187), Martin (218), Lawton (220) and Coloma (248).

Cory Gorgas from Saugatuck was the individual boys’ winner in a time of 17:07.80.

Quinten Prieur from Constantine finished third with a time of 17:13.21.

Sam Warren (8th, 17:49.21) was next for the Falcons followed by Joe Shoup (16th, 18:09.03), Logan Hofmeister (29th, 18:50.42) and Jack Jones (32nd, 18:55.29) concluded Constantine’s scoring.

Rounding out the top seven for Constantine were Jacob Derda (42nd, 19:23.19) and Kameron Nusbaum (49th, 19:43.80).

Saugatuck also won the girls’ meet with 20 points.

Finishing second was Delton-Kellogg (77) followed by Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (82), Lawton (146), Gobles (151), Schoolcraft (155), Kalamazoo Christian (162), Constantine (190), Coloma (200) and Lawrence (294).

Leading the Lady Falcons was Allyson Schrock (26th, 22:32.80) followed by Grace Hofmeister (33rd, 23:19.06), Madison Moen (48th, 25:20), Kim Carper (53rd, 25:41.27) and Allison Henke (56th, 26:10.21) concluded the scoring.

Other runners in Constantine’s top seven finishers were Soraya Schwartz (62nd, 26:38.85) and Lydia Middleton (65th, 26:46.75).