Constantine boys fourth, girls fifth in SAC Meet

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine boys’ track and field team finished fourth, and the girls fifth in Tuesday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference at Sweetland Stadium.

Saugatuck won the boys’ meet with 139 1/2 points. The Lady Indians totaled 149 points to finish first.

Constantine’s boys scored 50 points for fourth, while the Lady Falcons scored 40 for fifth.

Marcellus finished ninth in the boys’ meet with 34 1/2 and the Lady Wildcats were fourth with 49 points.

Constantine’s Anthony Evilsizor won the 800 (1:58.19).

Quinten Prieur earned second for the Falcons in the 3200 (10:21.81).

Dawson Kiess of Constantine placed seventh in the 400 (54.76).

Constantine’s 800 relay team of Jahk Mullendore, Brendon Schragg, Dawson Kiess and Evilsizor teamed up for fourth (1:36.39).

Kiess, Mullendore, Evilsizor and Guy Topolski teamed up to take second in the 1600 relay (3:36.01).

Prieur, Kiess, Topolski and Evilsizor teamed up for second place in the 3200 relay (8:26.63).

Anthony Ruth of Constantine took fourth in discus (130-8 1/2).

Schragg placed fifth in high jump (5-6).

In the girls’ meet, Constantine’s Cassie McNamara finished second in the 100 hurdles (17.14) and fourth (49.84) in the 300 hurdles.

Paulina Diaz, Lexi Dull, Katelynn Kleckner and Kelley Kruse finished sixth in the 400 relay at 56.60.

Dull, Diaz, Mackenzi Dobosiewicz and McNamara were second in the 800 relay (1:52.72).

Dobosiewicz took third in high jump (5-0) and second in pole vault (8-6).

Kleckner finished seventh in long jump (13-8 3/4).