Constantine boys’ track strong in field events, hurdles

Constantine’s boys track and field team is off to a successful start as Kyle Rimer’s Falcons look to stay in the upper echelon of the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Valley Division this spring.

The Falcons are 2-1 so far in SAC Valley Division Meets. Last year Constantine finished 5-2, including a 4-2 mark in the Valley Division. Constantine won the Schoolcraft Invitational, took runners-up finishes in the Constantine Invitational, third in the Centreville Invitational, ninth in the Edwardsburg Invitational, SAC Valley Divisional Meet and in the overall SAC Valley Division, third in the Division 3 regional and sixth in the SAC Conference Meet.