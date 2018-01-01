Constantine baseball looking to improve with more team effort

CONSTANTINE – Routine baseball.

That’s what fourth-year Constantine baseball coach Jerry Burgess is preaching as he and his Falcons seek to climb into the upper tier of the Kalamazoo Valley Association’s Valley Division this spring.

Burgess graduated five key seniors of last year’s ballclub, including Mitchell Bowdish, a first-team All-District and All-Region standout. Also gone are Nolan Malcom, Karter Heslet, Andrew Carper and Ryan Sailor.

Constantine, though, returns several key players off a team that finished just 3-8 in the Valley Division in 2018.

Among the list of returning letter winners are Kolin Jones, Hunter Lindbert, Seth Wright, Nate Scott, Trey Salisbury, Logyn Miller, Jake Derda and Trevor Tice.