Constantine All-Stars bow out of state tourney

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP — The state tournament ended for the Constantine Little League 9-11 year-old All-Star baseball team Saturday after the conclusion of pool play.

Gary Rodewald’s Constantine ball club, the District 15 champions, dropped an 11-0 decision Thursday night to Western Little League representing District 9.

On Friday, Constantine lost a 10-0 decision to Ash Carleton from District 13.

Two Ash Carleton pitchers combined to limit Constantine to just one hit. Isiak Solis had the Falcons’ lone hit, an infield single.

Gaven Lewis pitched the entire game for Constantine recording five strikeouts and three walks, giving up seven hits.

