Constantine All-Star baseball team embracing run to state tournament

SCHOOLCRAFT — There’s a group of boys from Constantine who have captured the hearts of everyone in the community and surrounding area.

Constantine’s 9-10-11 year-old All-Star baseball team, who are fresh off winning the Michigan District 15 championship, will compete in the state tournament beginning today.

The Falcons, who are managed by Gary Rodewald, won’t have far to travel to compete.

Schoolcraft Little League hosts the tournament at Swan Park. The tournament begins today with games in two separate pools. Each of the eight teams entered in the tournament will play three pool play games. The top two teams from each pool will advance to Sunday’s semifinal round.

The first place team from Pool A faces the second place team from Pool B at 11 a.m. The second game features the first-place team from Pool B taking on the second-place team from Pool A.

The championship will be Monday at 3 p.m.

Constantine is in Pool B. The Falcons are scheduled to face Western Little League from District 9 at 6 p.m. today.

On Friday, Constantine squares off against Ash Carleton from District 16 at 6 p.m. before wrapping up pool play on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against Petoskey from District 13.

