Constantine 9-10-11 All-Stars reach finals; Centreville Majors headed to state

SCHOOLCRAFT — Constantine’s 9-10-11 year-old All-Star baseball team has qualified for the championship bracket in the Michigan District 15 Tournament.

In its final game of pool play, Constantine defeated Schoolcraft 6-2. Isiak Solis had nine strikeouts for Constantine and gave up only two earned runs.

Josh Outlaw and Cole Walker had two hits each for Constantine. Scoring runs for the Falcons were Cole Waker, Alex Brossmen, Josh Outlaw, Cooper Juday and Dathan Smith had two hits.

All pool play games were held at Swan Park in Schoolcraft Township. All games in the winners bracket will take place at Swan Park, as well.

Constantine plays in the championship Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. back at Swan Park.

In the Major Baseball Division, Centreville defeated Edwardsburg 5-3 Saturday.

Centreville, which had lost earlier in pool play to Edwardsburg 8-2, avenged the loss despite having just nine players for the championship.

Edwardsburg finished 3-0 in pool play and Centreville went 2-1. The Bulldogs’ only loss came to Edwardsburg.

In Thursday’s semifinals, Centreville defeated Vicksburg 4-3 and Edwardsburg topped Three Rivers 13-3.

Centreville advances to the state tournament on Thursday in Escanaba.