Constantine’s Tulley recognized by MHSFCA

CONSTANTINE — Constantine football coach Shawn Griffith will be the first to tell you how valuable his assistant coaches are to him.

Griffith, who just finished his 12th season guiding the Falcons’ fortunes on the gridiron, is quick to pass the praise.

Mike Tulley, one of Griffith’s assistants during his head varsity coaching stint, was recently recognized as a 2016 Assistant Coach of the Year by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.

Tulley, a 1987 graduate of Constantine, has been in charge of tight ends, defensive backs and special teams each of the 12 seasons Griffith has served as Constantine’s head coach.

Prior to stepping up to assist at the varsity level, Tulley coached at the junior varsity and middle school level. He has served a total of 25 years on the coaching staff at Constantine in football.

