Constantine’s Rimer to be inducted into MHSFCA Hall of Fame

CONSTANTINE — Ken Rimer learned the value of discipline during his days as a high school football player at Detroit Cody.

Those lessons he learned under Robert McCullough, his high school coach, have stuck with him during a lengthy coaching career at Constantine High School.

“He (McCullough) was a disciplinarian. If you didn’t do a drill or technique right the first time he made you do it again until you got it right. That really struck a chord with me,” Rimer said.

Rimer, who has spent the past 27 years as the Constantine’s defensive coordinator and offensive line coach, will be recognized for his contributions to Constantine’s gridiron fortunes Saturday evening when he is inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

The ceremony for Rimer and 13 other inductees will be held at the Ann Arbor Sheraton Hotel at 7:30 p.m. A social hour kicks off the festivities are 5:30 p.m. followed by a dinner at 6:30 p.m.

