Constantine’s Patmelniaks shoots 77 to qualify for state golf finals

SCHOOLCRAFT – Constantine’s golf team missed finished fourth out of 16 schools in Wednesday’s Division 3 regionals hosted by Schoolcraft at Olde Mill Golf Club.

Mark Bradford’s Falcons shot a scored of 372 in the 18-hole event and missed qualifying as a team for state by just five strokes.

On a happier note, Brendon Patmelniaks will represent Constantine as an individual qualifier after the Falcons’ senior and future Bethel College Pilot carded a score of 77 to earn medalist honors on the day.