Comets capitalize on Lady Hornets’ mistakes

BATTLE CREEK — Kalamazoo Christian capitalized on crucial errors by Mendon and earned a 4-0 win in Tuesday’s Division 4 softball state quarterfinals game at Bailey Park in Battle Creek.

The loss ends Mendon’s season at 18-17. It is the furthest a Lady Hornets softball team has advanced in state tournament since 1992, when Mendon reached the Class D state title game losing to Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, 2-0.

“I told the girls afterwards to keep their heads up and that they should be proud. We knew coming in that Kalamazoo Christian was a good team. I thought we played good defense except for a couple errors. We just couldn't put the hits together like we wanted. I told them to stand proud. Mendon hasn’t went this far in 25 years,” said Mendon coach Christina Duchene.

