Combined meet held at American Legion Post 223

Lakes Chapter of The Antique Outboard Motor Club, Inc. (AOMC) and Michiana Outboard Boating (MOB) held a combined meet on July 7-9 at American Legion Post 223 in Constantine.

Over 50 vendors participated in the event.

A trophy was presented this year for the 2017 Constantine Cup Fishing Motor Challenge, an on-the-water event sponsored by the Great Lakes Chapter. It is designed to test the overall operability of smaller horsepower motors in a “fishing trip” scenario.

Competitors have a passenger in their “fishing boat” (or equivalent load) so that the total load is not less than 300 pounds. Each competitor begins the course with a “cold start” of their motor. The course includes a “fast leg” a short “rowing leg,” a hot restart and a “slow leg.” Designated motors for the event are any pre-1951 stock motor, direct drive (no gear shift or neutral level.) Maximum size for the motor is 2 HP.

The public was invited to a free viewing of several antique boats and 50 vintage outboard motors.

Boats shown included a KGY model 1950 Bezoats hydroplane, and a 1947 Penn Yan Cartopper boat with a 1.5 HP Sea King engine.

