Colon ready to take on Concord in Division 4 regional tournament

HUDSON — Colon’s baseball team hopes to keep the magic going when it competes in Saturday’s Division 4 regional tournament at Hudson.

Colon faces Concord in the first game at 10 a.m. Hudson meets Battle Creek St. Philip in the second game at noon.

The finals are at 2 p.m. with the winner advancing to Tuesday’s 5 p.m. state quarterfinals matchup at Bailey Park in Battle Creek against the regional champion from Decatur.

Colon head coach Rocky Alva said he doesn’t know a whole lot about Concord.

“I don’t know a lot about Concord other than they like to bunt and steal a lot,” said the Magi coach.

“We play pretty good defense. If we can keep that going we can compete with anyone.”

Colon’s top player is senior Daniel Alva, son of the head coach, with a .429 batting average and .963 fielding percentage.

As a team the Magi are batting just over the .300 mark.

Andy Stoll is Colon’s ace on the pitcher’s mound with a 2.99 ERA and a record of 6-2 this season.

“The key for us Saturday is we need to put the ball in play and have smart base running. A tight defense will be a big key as well,” said Colon’s coach.

Colon won its own district tournament last Friday beating Burr Oak 11-6 and topping Mendon 7-2 in the championship game.