Colon headed to state finals

COLON —Robbie Hattan believes his Colon Magi are the most well-conditioned football team in the state.

It would be difficult to argue with Hattan after watching No. 2-ranked Colon dismantle and dominate No. 5 and defending state champion Morrice 27-8 in Saturday’s 8-Player Division 1 semifinal at William H. Judd Field in Colon.

Colon (12-0) advances to Saturday’s 11 a.m. state championship game against unbeaten Suttons Bay (12-0) at Northern Michigan University’s Superior Dome at 11 a.m.

Suttons Bay defeated Kingston 45-14 in the other semifinal game Saturday.

“Going to the state finals is something we’ve had on our checklist all season. Last year we fell just short. It was a dogfight today. Morrice hits hard and their offense is tough to prepare for. We’re blessed to be in this position and are looking forward to Saturday,” Hattan said.

The memory of last year’s 40-8 semifinal loss at Morrice was still fresh on the mind of Colon quarterback Philip Alva and his teammates when they took a slippery and muddy field before a packed house.

Alva served early notice that the outcome would be different this time.