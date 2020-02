BURR OAK — The Colon girls’ basketball team posted a 55-30 win over host Burr Oak Monday night.

The two teams were deadlocked at 11-11 after one quarter. A 18-8 run by the Lady Magi put them in front 29-19 entering halftime. Colon’s 16-5 run during the third expanded that lead to 45-24 entering the fourth quarter.

Brenna Fisher led the Lady Magi in scoring with 16 points. Ashley Vallance added 14 points, while Katie Gentz and Christin Hicks had eight apiece.