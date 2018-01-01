Colon football team has sights on returning home with state title

MARQUETTE — Colon’s appearance in Saturday’s 8-Player Division I state football finals is the result of a four-year journey for the Magi under coach Robbie Hattan, who is 27-13 overall at Colon.

When Hattan arrived in Colon four years ago, he had a vision that started with the Magi’s current senior class.

Hattan’s methods for building Colon’s football program into a title contender was first met with some skepticism, but the Magi players soon bought into what the coaching staff was trying to do.

In his first two years at the helm, Hattan’s Magi went 5-5 and 2-7 in Colon’s final two years in 11-man football.

But then with dwindling numbers the Magi decided that 8-man football was in the best situation for the Magi.

Colon was an instant hit in its first season in the 8-man format, compiling a record of 10-2 last season, including a 40-8 loss in the 2018 state semifinals to Morrice.

Hattan and his team made it their goal after last year’s semifinal loss to win a state championship in 2019.

Only Suttons Bay (12-0) stands in the way of No. 2-ranked Colon (12-0) achieving a perfect season and bringing home the school’s first state football championship. The two teams meet in the title game Saturday at 11 a.m. in Northern Michigan University’s Superior Dome.

WBET out of Sturgis will broadcast the game live on 99.3 FM.

The 8-Player Division 2 championship will follow that game at 2 p.m. That game pits honorable mention Portland St. Patrick (12-0) against No. 3-ranked Pickford (11-1).

With nearly all its top players returning from last season, Colon had the whole package this season with the required size, speed, athleticism and the hard work ethic to make this deep of a playoff run.

Not only did Colon achieve its first unbeaten regular season since 1957 at 9-0, but the Magi’s first-team defense was unscored upon entering the playoffs.

On the cusp of winning the Southern Michigan 8-Man Division A title, Colon entered the playoffs and demolished fellow league foe Camden-Frontier 60-12 in pre-regional action then claimed its second consecutive regional crown with a 56-12 romp over previously unbeaten Martin.

Colon got its anticipated rematch last weekend with No. 5-ranked Morrice and came out on top of the Orioles 27-8 to punch its ticket to Marquette, creating a celebration and excitement for this week’s game.

“This week has just been a blessing,” Hattan said.

On Tuesday, Colon practiced at Western Michigan University’s Seelye Practice facility with former Broncos quarterback Zach Terrell speaking to the Magi squad. Wednesday’s practice was held at Battle Creek Central and on Thursday the team worked out at Michigan State University.

Following a community pep rally late Thursday morning, the team and coaching staff departed for Marquette.