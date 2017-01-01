Home / Home

Colon embracing transition to 8-man football

By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

COLON — Colon’s football program enters a new era today.
The Magi, under third-year head coach Robbie Hattan, are joining an increasing number of Division 8 schools opting to make the transition from 11-player to eight-man football.
Shortly after concluding the 2017 season, Colon school officials announced the Magi would begin competing in eight-player football beginning in 2018.
 

Please see Monday's print or e-edition for full article.

