COLON — Colon’s defense will be chasing after Morrice’s star tailback Joseph Myers a lot in Saturday’s 8-Player Division 1 semifinal game.

The Orioles’ senior standout was the workhorse last week in his team’s 50-24 regional finals win at Deckerville.

Myers carried the rushing load for Morrice with 47 carries for 300 yards.

“Morrice is a very tough football team. We’re going to see a lot of Joseph Myers. They run the same offense as last year, a double tight with a heavy wing,” said Colon head coach Robbie Hattan.

“Basically they are going to run the ball to your left or right and dare you to try and stop them.”

Ending Morrice’s run is exactly what Colon has been focused for the last 365 days ever since last year’s 40-8 semifinal road loss.

Morrice went on to beat Pickford 44-16 in last year’s state finals.

Kick-off time for Saturday’s semifinals at No. 2-ranked Colon (11-0) with No. 5 Morrice (10-1) will be at 1 p.m.

The winner advances to the state championship game Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Superior Dome in Marquette at 11 a.m. against the winner between Kingston (9-2) and Suttons Bay (11-0) who also play Saturday at 1 p.m.

But while Morrice has the incredibly talented Myers, Colon features the three-headed monster with senior quarterback Philip Alva, junior tailback Brandon Crawford and senior wide receiver Jonathon West.

Alva, a 5-foot-9, 140-pound three-year starter, has completed 45-of-75 passing attempts for 876 yards and 17 touchdowns.

“Opposing teams have to key on one of us. Either one of us goes around the corner, up the middle or Johnny goes outside and our offense is difficult to stop,” Alva said.

“It all starts with our offensive line. They’ve been blocking real well. We’re excited about the rematch with Morrice. Our team camaraderie is incredible. Out of my four years here, it’s the group that came together the best.”

On the ground, Alva is Colon’s second-leading rusher with 76 carries for 733 yards and 16 TDs.

“Philip is a gamer. He’s one of the most unselfish players I’ve ever coached. He’s one of those kids who doesn’t care who gets the credit. When it comes time to get his number called, he’s ready for it,” Hattan said.