Coloma clamps down on Three Rivers

Defending Division 3 state champion Coloma handed the Three Rivers varsity girls softball team a pair of non-conference losses at home Wednesday 6-2 and 13-2.

Karalyn Eldridge started and took the loss on the mound for Three Rivers in game one. Eldridge gave up six hits and one walk. Jessica Barnes pitched in relief allowing three hits with six walks and six strikeouts.

Collecting base hits for Three Rivers were Emma Thatcher, Eldridge, Kali Heivilin and Shantel Blyly. Erin Brady belted two singles for the Lady Cats and drove in both Lady Cat runs.