Collegiate coaching tree got its roots here in Southwest Michigan

CENTREVILLE — Five men currently coaching basketball at the collegiate level got their first opportunity in the profession as a player or assistant coach right here in Southwestern Michigan.

Kevin Keats, Matt Vavro, Steve Ernst, Kevin White and Justin Davenport are all part of a coaching tree that began as assistants under Steve Proefrock, a former head men’s basketball coach at Glen Oaks Community College and Southwestern Michigan College.

“Over the years I had some great assistants. Being an assistant coach at the college level is very difficult and demanding work. The assistants that have embraced the opportunity have went on to great accomplishments at the college level. While at Glen Oaks they played a substantial role in the success that we had both on and off the court,” Proefrock said.



Please see Saturday's print or e-edition for full article.