Collective effort leads Lady Cats to 3-game sweep of Chieftains

THREE RIVERS — With the support of a boisterous crowd Three Rivers’ varsity volleyball team came away with a sweep of Dowagiac 25-19, 25-22, 25-16 Wednesday in the Wolverine Conference opener.

“I told the girls at the end that I thought it was a great collective effort,” said Three Rivers first-year varsity head coach Lauren Cholometes.

“When our back row was struggling I could tell that our setters and hitters were really trying to put the ball away and work harder for them. When our front row was struggling our back row was trying to pick up everything and trying to get them a good pass to run our offense. I was pleased to see both our front and back row helping each other out tonight.”



