Coldwater too potent for Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — Sometimes you just run into a better basketball team.

Such was case for the Three Rivers Wildcat boys’ squad that watched as the Coldwater Cardinals came into the Purple Palace Monday and dominated the stat charts.

The Cardinals just simply had too many weapons, size and quickness as they soared past the hometown Wildcats 90-62 in the non-conference makeup game.

“At halftime we talked to the kids at halftime about still trying to attack the basket, getting to the free-throw line, making shots and rebounding the ball out of our zone. We did a nice job of that at times, but we seemed to get away from things at times,” said Three Rivers boys coach Brian Burg.

“Give Coldwater credit they were quicker than we were tonight and their hands were faster and they made some shots.”

Three Rivers falls to 7-11 overall. The ‘Cats will host Allegan at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in a Wolverine Conference crossover game.



