Coldwater buries Three Rivers with late first-half surge

Published on Feb. 4, 2020

COLDWATER — Three Rivers came into Tuesday’s non-conference boys’ basketball game at Coldwater hoping to find its rythmn at both ends of the floor.

For one quarter and a minute and a half into the next period, Three Rivers was able to play with the energy it needed to stay with the Cardinals.

Coldwater jumped out to a 25-15 advantage on Three Rivers after the opening eight minutes.

The Wildcats, who have now lost six consecutive games, were as close as 27-21 to the Cardinals with 6:30 remaining in the half. But Coldwater would finish the period on a 21-1 run to boost its lead to 48-22 entering halftime. The Cardinals extended its advantage to 66-27 after the third stanza.

“It wasn’t a very good night for us. We didn’t shoot the basketball very well. We needed to make more plays at the defensive end,” said Three Rivers head coach Brian Burg.

Senior guard Parker Ellifritz was the lone player from Three Rivers to score in double figures with 11 points. Isaiah Moore chipped in five points, Quay Carter and Ben Wilcox scored four apiece, while Aidan Judsen, Oakley Withers, Carter Minger and Brayden Selent all contributed two points each and Andrew Brown added one point for the ‘Cats, now 4-8 overall.

Spencer Rodesiler paced Coldwater in scoring with 18 points. Austin Santure chipped in with 15 and Ethan Crabtree finished with 14 for the Cardinals.

Three Rivers entertains Otsego on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.