Claycee West Letter of Intent Signing

White Pigeon High School senior basketball standout Claycee West signed her National Letter of Intent on Monday, Sept. 18 with Taylor University. Seated in front with West from left to right are her parents Adam Schrader and Wendi Schrader; back row, Jodey Martinez, Taylor University head coach, Natalie Young, Taylor assistant coach, Brooke McClure, White Pigeon girls varsity coach, Eric Kistler, White Pigeon athletic director, and White Pigeon Superintendent of Schools Jon Keyer.