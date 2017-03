VICKSBURG — A power outage in Vicksburg forced Wednesday’s Class B boys’ basketball tournament semifinal games to be postponed until Friday.

Three Rivers faces Edwardsburg at 6 p.m. followed by Paw Paw against Vicksburg at 8 p.m.

The championship game will be played at 5 p.m. Saturday.

