Chiefs striving for multiple state qualifiers

WHITE PIGEON — Veteran White Pigeon boys’ track and field coach Shawn Strawser expects to be competitive with any school in the Southwest 10 Conference.

Strawser begins his 16th season as head coach and his assistant Rob Lutz is in his 14th year at White Pigeon.

With low numbers, White Pigeon will be hampered in its quest to win a league championship. But Strawser says the team’s main focus will be developing talent with an emphasis on trying to qualify as many individual athletes as possible for the Division 4 state meet in June.